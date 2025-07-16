Aces vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The Las Vegas Aces (10–11) close out the pre–All‑Star portion of their schedule on the road against the struggling Dallas Wings (6–16). Las Vegas is riding high after a thrilling 104–102 win over the Golden State Valkyries, fueled by MVP-caliber play from A’ja Wilson (34 pts, 16 rbs) and a 30‑point outing from Jackie Young. The Wings, meanwhile, are desperate to avoid a four-game skid, entering the matchup off a 102–83 loss to Indiana in which turnovers and poor paint defense haunted them. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Wings matchup?

Aces vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 16, 2025

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: N/A

Aces vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 6-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 170.5 points.

Key Storylines & Matchups

A’ja Wilson in Command:

Wilson has reasserted herself as the league’s dominant force, leading the WNBA with 21.5 PPG and 9.1 RPG, also ranking 2nd in scoring and tops in blocks (2.4 BPG). Her interior dominance and ability to take over games — especially in clutch situations — will test Dallas’s frontcourt both offensively and defensively.

Dallas’s Youth vs. Las Vegas Depth:

Rookie Paige Bueckers is a bright spot for the Wings, averaging around 18.3 PPG and 5.4 APG. However, injuries continue to plague Dallas; DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist remain out, while Tyasha Harris is done for the season, leaving the Wings thin at guard and forward.

Pace & Paint Battle:

Both teams favor uptempo play—Dallas ranked 5th in pace (78 possessions/game), while Las Vegas is 9th (77.6). However, Dallas has surrendered massive paint production recently (allowing 58 paint points to Indiana), while the Aces excel in scoring and rebounding.

Statistical Snapshot (Last 10 Games)

Team PPG RPG APG TPG FG% Opp PPG

Aces 81.4 32.3 17.7 12.9 44.3% 81.3

Wings 81.6 37.3 19.3 13.7 41.3% 84.5

Both teams have mirrored each other’s scoring and tempo, but Las Vegas holds a slight edge in shooting efficiency and limiting opponent scoring.

X‑Factors

Turnover Battle: The Wings have been notorious for turnovers (13.7 TPG) while Aces thrive at forcing 12.6 TOs/game. Ball control and defensive disruption could determine control.

Bench Firepower: Las Vegas’s bench is contributing more lately—Dana Evans is averaging nearly 10 PPG off the bench, while Dallas’s substitutes haven’t stepped up consistently.

Home-Court Response: Dallas have won four straight at College Park Center and will want to protect home ice. They’ll need to limit Wilson’s influence and support Bueckers and Ogunbowale.

Aces vs. Wings Prediction

Las Vegas comes in as the clear favorite, riding momentum and star power. Meanwhile, Dallas’s offensive struggles and defensive weaknesses—specifically against paint attacks—paint a challenging outlook. If the Wings can control turnovers and prevent Aces from getting easy inside baskets, this could be closer—but Las Vegas appears poised to secure a solid road win.

Aces vs. Wings Prediction: OVER 170.5