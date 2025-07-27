Aces vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Is Las Vegas Laying too many Points?

The Las Vegas Aces hit the road for a Sunday matinee matchup against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center, tipping off at 4:00 p.m. ET. Las Vegas (approximately 12–13) enters trying to snap a two‑game skid and return to .500, while Dallas (around 7–18) looks to capitalize on home court despite missing key pieces from the rotation. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Wings matchup?

Aces vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN3

Aces vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 9-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 167.5 points.

Game Preview

Dallas will notably be without rookie Paige Bueckers (rest), along with Maddy Siegrist and Myisha Hines‑Allen—leaving gaps in scoring and interior play. Las Vegas, though closer to danger in the standings than usual, still boasts a more experienced lineup anchored by A’ja Wilson, the reigning MVP and dominant force inside.

The Aces won their earlier meeting with Dallas on July 16 by four points, with Wilson pouring in a monster 37 points on 15-of-25 shooting while hauling in 10 rebounds in a 90–86 win in Arlington. That absence of Bueckers again tips the slimmest of scales toward Vegas in scoring creation and late-game execution.

Key Matchup Factors & Trends

Las Vegas has the clear talent advantage, but fatigue looms: the Aces have played four games in six days and dropped the first two games of the current road trip, raising questions about freshness, especially in a young Wings squad desperate for a spark. Dallas, meanwhile, has incrementally improved since mid-June—going 6–7 with a net rating only slightly below par—but they remain heavily undermanned and undersized without their interior duo.

A’ja Wilson is expected to dominate again. Dallas ranks near the bottom in defensive efficiency, especially in the paint, and did not contain her in their last outing. Models and props favor Wilson to either exceed 23.5 or even 22.5 points, with a second strong target being the over on her scoring lines.

Aces vs. Wings Prediction

Predicted Outcome: The smoother team execution and Wilson’s inside dominance should allow Las Vegas to handle Dallas without too much drama. Expect the Aces to pull away in the second half, covering the –9 spread.

Las Vegas remains a superior team, and the Las Vegas Aces should bounce back with a solid road win and cover. The absence of Bueckers tilts the matchup further toward Wilson-centric offensive execution. While Dallas has shown grit, they simply lack the depth to make this a real test on their home floor.

Aces vs. Wings Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -9