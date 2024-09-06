Aces vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Sun pull off small upset?

Despite A’ja Wilson’s dominant performance of late, will Connecticut pull off the small upset in Friday night’s Aces vs. Sun matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Aces vs. Sun Event Information
Las Vegas Aces (-2.5) at Connecticut Sun (+2.5); o/u 164.5
7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncashville, CT
Las Vegas Aces:
- Record: The Aces have been dominant this season, holding one of the best records in the WNBA. They are led by MVP candidate A’ja Wilson, who is a force on both ends of the floor. The Aces boast a high-powered offense that leads the league in scoring.
- Recent Form: Las Vegas has been on a roll, winning most of their recent games thanks to contributions from their star-studded lineup, which includes Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young. The team’s offensive efficiency is second to none, while their defense has been solid, anchored by Wilson in the paint.
- Key to Success: The Aces will look to establish their tempo early, utilizing their fast-paced offense and exceptional ball movement. Wilson’s ability to dominate inside and Plum’s perimeter shooting will be critical to their success.
Connecticut Sun:
- Record: The Sun have consistently been one of the top teams in the WNBA, with a strong record that keeps them in the upper echelon of the standings. They are led by Alyssa Thomas, who has been in triple-double territory all season, playing a key role as the team’s leader on both ends of the court.
- Recent Form: Connecticut has played well recently, even without Brionna Jones, who was a key part of their interior defense before her injury. However, the Sun have adapted, relying heavily on Thomas and DeWanna Bonner to carry the load. Their defense remains one of the best in the league, especially in limiting opponents’ scoring opportunities.
- Key to Success: For Connecticut, the key will be slowing down the Aces’ offense and controlling the pace of the game. Alyssa Thomas will need to have a big game, both in terms of scoring and facilitating for her teammates, while Bonner’s shooting and defense will be crucial.
Matchup to Watch:
- A’ja Wilson vs. Alyssa Thomas: This battle between two MVP-caliber players will be the focal point of the game. Wilson’s ability to score and defend in the post versus Thomas’ versatility and leadership on both ends will be a deciding factor.
Aces vs. Sun Prediction
Take Connecticut. These two teams played on June 22 in Las Vegas and the Aces knocked off the Sun, 85-74. Wilson led the Aces that night with 26 points and is coming off a 30-point effort versus the Sky. However, the Aces are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and have allowed opponents to average 81.8 over that span. The Sun, meanwhile, have won six out of their last 10 games, are playing slightly better defense at this juncture and have been difficult to beat at home, where they’re 12-4 on the season.
Aces vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Connecticut Sun +2.5