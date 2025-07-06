Aces vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is Under Best Bet?

The Aces (8–9) visit the struggling Sun (2–15) in what shapes up as a lopsided contest on paper. Las Vegas is seeking redemption after an inconsistent stretch, while Connecticut is desperate to snap a nine-game losing skid at home. What’s the best bet in today’s Aces vs. Sun matchup?

Aces vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: N/A

Aces vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 18-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156.5 points.

Team Comparisons

Las Vegas may be underperforming relative to expectations (9th in net rating), but they still possess elite talent and saw a dominant 85–59 win over the Sun on June 25. Connecticut, meanwhile, ranks last offensively (71.1 ppg) and defensively (allowing 88.8 ppg), and they’ll again be missing key scorer Marina Mabrey—along with Tina Charles listed as questionable.

Key Matchups & Storylines

A’ja Wilson’s Bounce-Back:

Wilson has been dominant (22.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg) and is likely eager to respond after a tough loss to Indiana. Projections point to another strong performance, potentially in line with player-prop suggestions of over 28.5 points .

Bench Impact & Loyd’s Role:

Jewell Loyd’s involvement has been sporadic since her trade to Vegas. Experts suggest she’s primed for a bounce-back with 10+ points.

Sun’s Struggles:

Connecticut has lost nine straight, six by double digits, and continues to shoot poorly and crash the boards poorly. Unless they rediscover three-point touch or interior scoring, competitive balance seems unlikely.

What to Watch

Early rotation depth: Will Vegas dominate the Sun’s bench early and build an unassailable lead?

Wilson’s bounce-back: Can she regain MVP-level rhythm after a rare off game?

Connecticut’s three-point defense: If the Sun can hit threes (e.g., via Sheldon’s 2–5 from deep last meeting), it could add a modest wrinkle.

Aces vs. Sun Prediction

Take the under. First and foremost, I don’t love laying this many points so I’m going to pass on the side. That said, the under has cashed in six out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a run of five consecutive unders in Las Vegas-Connecticut matchups. The under has also cashed in four out of Las Vegas’ last five games.

Aces vs. Sun Prediction: UNDER 157.5