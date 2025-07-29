Aces vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will L.A. pull off the upset?

The Las Vegas Aces head into Crypto.com Arena on July 29 aiming to rebound against a Sparks team showing newfound energy at home. This marks the second meeting of the season after Los Angeles pulled off a surprising road win in mid‑June. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Sparks matchup?

Aces vs. Sparks Game Outlook

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 2.5-point favorites to knock off the Sparks. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 172.5.

Team Outlook & Recent Form

Las Vegas enters this contest at 13–13, riding the highs and lows of a roller‑coaster season. After a road win at Dallas (106–80 on July 27)—following back‑to‑back road losses—they enter the Sparks matchup hoping to stabilize their position in the playoff chase. Despite once being league favorites, the Aces have struggled in 2025: losses have piled up, and their season highlight includes a historically poor offensive outing in an 81‑54 blowout to Indiana, casting doubt on their consistency.

The Sparks, meanwhile, have retooled significantly. The major offseason acquisition of Kelsey Plum—via the blockbuster trade that sent her from Vegas to L.A.—has reshaped their trajectory. Plum now anchors the backcourt alongside emerging stars Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, both of whom had strong 2024 seasons and report continued development in 2025. Jackson in particular is seen as a key piece in the Sparks’ rebuild, with fans and analysts noting her high ceiling.

The Sparks have been slightly below .500 but competitive—standing at 11–14 and arguably undervalued by metrics like totals betting (17–7–1 under the total line) and ATS records (11–13–1).

Key Players & Storylines

Kelsey Plum: The new go‑to option for Los Angeles, Plum has quickly become one of their primary offensive weapons, averaging over 25 PPG early in the season with efficient shooting and playmaking—she notably scored 37 in the opener vs. Golden State and ranks near the top of league assist charts.

A’ja Wilson: Las Vegas’ franchise cornerstone continues to deliver elite production: averaging roughly 22 PPG and 9–10 RPG. She’s carried heavy scoring responsibilities amid inconsistent support from new trade members like Loyd and NaLyssa Smith.

Dearica Hamby & Rickea Jackson: Hamby, coming off a career year, and Jackson, a bright rookie, anchor the Sparks’ inside/outside balance. When they’re clicking, Los Angeles can take over games—especially with Plum orchestrating the offense.

Tactical Matchup

This matchup pits Las Vegas’ talent-laden but inconsistent roster against a Sparks unit gaining momentum with cohesive play and home court energy. The Aces still boast the better star power, but their defensive lapses and periodic offensive droughts have made them vulnerable. Los Angeles has shown they can cover—and even win—against Vegas, especially with Plum at home.

Pace could swing either way: Las Vegas likes to push tempo and rely on transition scoring, but the Sparks have shown willingness to control the half‑court, using Plum‑to‑Hamby pick-and-rolls to generate looks and dominate interior touches. Rebounding matchups—particularly Azurá Stevens for the Sparks and A’ja Wilson for the Aces—will also be pivotal.

Aces vs. Sparks Prediction

Why Sparks pull it off: Plum’s emotional revenge game, energized home crowd, and improving role players give them a slight edge. The Aces’ streakiness and depth issues may cost them in a tight contest.

Aces vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: LOS ANGELES SPARKS +2.5