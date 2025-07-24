Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Las Vegas continue to own Indiana?

The Las Vegas Aces visit the Indiana Fever on July 24 in what promises to be a high-stakes matchup between two of the WNBA’s rising powers. With Vegas riding the star power of MVP frontrunner A’ja Wilson and Indiana backed by a rejuvenated roster after a blockbuster mid-season shakeup, this should be a clash with playoff implications. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Fever matchup?

Aces vs. Fever Game Outlook

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 24, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Prime Video

Aces vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 1.5-point road favorites to knock off the Fever. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 163.5.

Team Form & Context

Aces – Las Vegas has been finding its stride after a shaky start. They currently boast the league’s top scoring offense (≈ 87.8 PPG) and rank third in both field-goal percentage and blocks per game. A’ja Wilson remains a dominant force, leading the WNBA in scoring (≈ 26.9 PPG), hovering near 11 boards per game, and anchoring the paint on defense. Chelsea Gray’s playmaking (≈ 5.5 APG) and the consistent perimeter scoring from Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young round out a multi-threat roster.

Fever – Indiana has surged lately, going roughly 7–4 in June and leading the league in several offensive efficiency metrics—assists, FG%, and 3P%. Aliyah Boston has emerged as a double-double machine (≈ 16 PPG, 8+ RPG) with elite FG%. Kelsey Mitchell is filling the backcourt scoring gap with nearly 19 PPG. However, star point guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury, making Indiana lean on their depth and interior presence.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Wilson vs. Boston: Expect a heavyweight battle in the paint—Wilson’s scoring and shot-blocking versus Boston’s efficiency and rebounding edge.

Perimeter Duel: Indiana’s elite defense from deep (holding opponents to ≈ 27.5%) will be tested by Las Vegas’s sharpshooters.

Navigating Without Clark: The Fever will be forced to lean on Mitchell, Boston, and bench sparkplug Aari McDonald, who’s averaged around 13 PPG in her appearances.

X-Factors to Watch

A’ja Wilson’s dominance could decide the game if she controls the paint and dominates boards.

Indiana’s frontcourt duo (Boston/Mitchell) must keep pace to offset Wilson’s impact.

Three-point efficiency will swing momentum—if the Aces heat up, that could tilt things heavily in their favor.

Aces vs. Fever vs. Fever Prediction

Las Vegas holds both the momentum and historical edge—having won their last 16 meetings, and covering the spread nine of the last ten. Indiana, however, has been surging offensively and at home. Expect a tightly contested battle, but with Wilson’s talent and depth advantage, the Aces might just edge past the Fever in regulation.

Aces vs. Fever Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -1.5