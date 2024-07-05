Close Menu
    Aces at Sparks WNBA Prediction: Is 12 points too much to lay?

    Anthony Rome
    Aces vs. Sparks

    Is the point spread too high to lay with Las Vegas on the road in Friday night’s Aces vs. Sparks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Aces take care of business against a team that has struggled to cover at home this season?

    Aces at Sparks Event Information

    Las Vegas Aces (-12) at Los Angeles Sparks (+12); o/u 171

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: ion, League Pass

    Trio powers Aces to 6th straight victory over Mystics

    Kelsey Plum scored 28 points including six 3-pointers, Jackie Young had 20 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to their sixth straight victory, 98-77 over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

    Plum was 10 of 13 from the floor overall and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the two-time defending champion Aces (12-6). Young notched her second straight double-double and fourth of the season. A’ja Wilson, who leads the league with a 27.0 scoring average, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

    Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Washington (5-16) with 19 points off the bench. Ariel Atkins had 18 points and Emily Engstler contributed 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

    Walker-Kimbrough scores 17 to rally Mystics past Sparks

    Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the Washington Mystics rallied past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-80 on Tuesday night. Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points for Washington, which trailed 64-52 entering the fourth.

    Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer with 2:55 left, lifting the Mystics to their fir

    Stephanie Talbot scored 17 points for Los Angeles (4-15). Dearica Hamby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in her 12th double-double of the season. Aari McDonald had 17 points and six assists, and Rickea Jackson added 12 points.st lead since it was 6-5 in the opening quarter.

    Aces at Sparks Prediction

    Take Las Vegas. This is a lot of points to lay with a road team but the Aces are one of the top teams in a loaded Western Conference. They’re 12-6 straight up and while they’re just 8-10 ATS on the year, they’ve covered in two straight. They’re also facing an L.A. team that is just 4-15 straight up and 2-5-1 against the spread at home.

    Aces at Sparks WNBA Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -12

    
    

