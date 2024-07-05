Aces at Sparks WNBA Prediction: Is 12 points too much to lay?

Is the point spread too high to lay with Las Vegas on the road in Friday night’s Aces vs. Sparks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Aces take care of business against a team that has struggled to cover at home this season?

Aces at Sparks Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-12) at Los Angeles Sparks (+12); o/u 171

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ion, League Pass

Trio powers Aces to 6th straight victory over Mystics

Kelsey Plum scored 28 points including six 3-pointers, Jackie Young had 20 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to their sixth straight victory, 98-77 over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Plum was 10 of 13 from the floor overall and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the two-time defending champion Aces (12-6). Young notched her second straight double-double and fourth of the season. A’ja Wilson, who leads the league with a 27.0 scoring average, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Washington (5-16) with 19 points off the bench. Ariel Atkins had 18 points and Emily Engstler contributed 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Walker-Kimbrough scores 17 to rally Mystics past Sparks

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the Washington Mystics rallied past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-80 on Tuesday night. Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points for Washington, which trailed 64-52 entering the fourth.

Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer with 2:55 left, lifting the Mystics to their fir

Stephanie Talbot scored 17 points for Los Angeles (4-15). Dearica Hamby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in her 12th double-double of the season. Aari McDonald had 17 points and six assists, and Rickea Jackson added 12 points.st lead since it was 6-5 in the opening quarter.

Aces at Sparks Prediction

Take Las Vegas. This is a lot of points to lay with a road team but the Aces are one of the top teams in a loaded Western Conference. They’re 12-6 straight up and while they’re just 8-10 ATS on the year, they’ve covered in two straight. They’re also facing an L.A. team that is just 4-15 straight up and 2-5-1 against the spread at home.

Aces at Sparks WNBA Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -12