UFL Predictions: Will Renegades cover spread vs. Aviators?

Friday night gives us a quick-turnaround rematch, and after Dallas escaped with a 28-23 win just five days ago, the question now is whether Columbus can flip the script at home—or if the Renegades continue their early-season dominance.

UFL Betting Odds

Spread: Dallas Renegades -5.5

Dallas Renegades -5.5 Total: 47.5

Matchup Breakdown

Let’s start with the big picture—Dallas is 3-0 and looks like the most complete team in the UFL.

They’re not just explosive offensively:

31.7 points per game (1st in UFL)

326.3 total yards per game

Austin Reed: 763 yards, 9 TDs

But they also bring a disruptive defense:

13.5 points allowed per game (2nd best)

4 interceptions, including 2 defensive TDs

That balance is what separates them. They can win shootouts or grind games out—and we saw a bit of both in last week’s win over Columbus.

Now here’s where it gets interesting…

Columbus actually outgained Dallas in that game.

The Aviators have a clear identity:

118 rushing yards per game (2nd in UFL)

Methodical, run-heavy offense

Ability to sustain drives

But they’re missing two critical elements:

Explosive plays in the passing game Turnover margin (lost it 2-0 last week)

That’s been the difference all season.

Defensively, Columbus is in trouble in this matchup:

33.5 points allowed per game

338 yards allowed per game

Just 1 takeaway all season

That’s a bad combination against a Dallas team that thrives on efficiency and capitalizing on mistakes.

Key Factors

1. Turnover Battle

This decided the first matchup—and likely decides this one too. Dallas protects the ball and creates takeaways. Columbus hasn’t.

2. Explosive Play Gap

Dallas can score quickly. Columbus has to grind. That puts constant pressure on the Aviators to be perfect.

3. Columbus Run Game vs. Game Script

If Columbus falls behind, their biggest strength (running the ball) becomes less impactful.

4. Defensive Ceiling

Dallas’ defense has shown it can make game-changing plays. Columbus’ defense hasn’t.

UFL Best Bets

Dallas Renegades -5.5

Even on the road, Dallas has too many advantages. They already beat Columbus on a short week, and now with a more normal prep window, the edge widens.

Over 47.5

Last week’s game hit 51 points, and Columbus showed it can move the ball. With Dallas’ efficiency and Columbus likely chasing points, this game has strong shootout potential again.

UFL Predictions:

Dallas Renegades 30, Columbus Aviators 20

Columbus keeps it competitive early behind the run game, but Dallas’ explosiveness and turnover edge take over in the second half. Reed continues his hot start, and the Renegades remain unbeaten with another convincing win.

Check out more UFL Predictions & Content from The Spread!