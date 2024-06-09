Brahmas vs. Battlehawks UFL Conference Championship Prediction

The XFL Conference Championship will be held at The Dome at America’s Center for Sunday night’s Brahmas vs. Battlehawks clash at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Battlehawks cover as a 3-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas (+3) at St. Louis Battlehawks (-3); o/u 44

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: FOX

Missed field goal leads to loss for Brahmas

For the second week in a row, the Brahmas defense performed like the league’s best. They held the XFL regular-season champion Battlehawks to just 13 points. They nearly spoiled A.J. McCarron’s return in the process.

After surrendering 10 points in the second quarter, San Antonio’s defense held St. Louis to just three points in the second half. That, despite playing in front of the most intimidating away environment in the UFL. The Brahmas just needed a bit more from an offense. It began the game with Week 1 starter Chase Garber behind center, but finished with mid-season starter Quinten Dormady. He took snaps without helmet communication for most of the game. Dormady played well enough, completing 15 of 27 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

It was the run game that was the Brahmas’ kryptonite. San Antonio rushed for 126 yards on 33 rushes against USFL regular-season champion Birmingham in Week 9. However, they managed just 56 yards on 17 rushes against St. Louis. The Brahmas will look to have their two best tailbacks, John Lovett and Anthony McFarland, fire on all cylinders in Sunday’s XFL Conference Championship Game.

McCarron returns to lead Battlehawks

Even with the return of starting QB AJ McCarron, the Battlehawks struggled to move the ball through the air. McCarron completed just 10 of 24 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Battlehawks’ solid run-game — 105 yards on 23 rushes — and outstanding defensive play led to a gritty 13-12 win in their most important game of the season. St. Louis not only won home-field advantage for the conference title game, but it now has the chance to play its last three games and entire postseason at home. That is an unheard-of benefit in pro football.

St. Louis averages more than 34,000 fans in attendance since spring football returned to the city, and there’s reason to believe that number will go well over 40,000 for Sunday’s championship game (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks Prediction

Take St. Louis. The Battlehawks are unbeaten at home this season and they’re the only team in the UFL that can claim to have a homefield advantage. The St. Louis football fan base has proven since the return of the XFL that it’ll back the dome out of spite. They want to prove to the NFL that they can support a football team after the Rams torched the city on the way out many years ago. Now the “Battledome” serves as the best home crowd in the UFL.

I also have to wonder how badly the UFL wants the Battlehawks to be in the UFL Championship Game next week against the Stallions. Again, St. Louis has proven to be the UFL’s biggest supporter as far as fan participation and the championship game will be held in St. Louis next week. Want to ensure the place is packed? Then have the Battlehawks in the title game. I’m not suggesting that today’s game will be rigged or anything and it’s not a stretch to believe McCarron and Co. can light it up as they’ve done many times throughout the season. I’m merely suggesting that the league has plenty of interest in having the Battlehawks play not only tonight, but on Father’s Day next week as well.

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks UFL Conference Championship Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -3