Brahmas vs. Battlehawks UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Home field advantage in the XFL Conference Championship will be on the line in Saturday afternoon’s Brahmas vs. Battlehawks matchup from St. Louis. With the Battlehawks listed as 3-point home favorites and the total sitting at 44 points, what’s the best bet on the board in this UFL Week 10 matchup?

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas (+3) at St. Louis Battlehawks (-3); o/u 44

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: FOX

Brahmas become first team to defeat Stallions

The Brahmas became the first team to defeat the Stallions in the UFL this season. With the return of QB Chase Garbers, the run game (219 yards) took the lead in Saturday’s win. Five Brahmas players rushed for 25 yards or more.

An injury to star tight end Cody Latimer took away Garbers’ and Quinten Dormady’s favorite receiving target for the game, but head coach Wade Phillips’ No. 1-ranked scoring defense picked up the slack by stifling a Birmingham offense that was averaging 25.5 points per game this season.

In what could function as a preview of the UFL Championship Game, the Brahmas took over the No. 1 seed in the XFL Conference with the win — and potentially picked up a psychological advantage over the Stallions if they meet again at The Dome at America’s Center.

If San Antonio defeats St. Louis in Week 10 (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), the Brahmas will secure home-field advantage for the XFL title game and avoid playing in the postseason’s most intimidating environment.

Battlehawks smoked with backup QB

The Battlehawks gave up an uncharacteristic 36 points on the road and lost to one of the league’s worst teams in Week 9, throwing into question whether or not they will secure the UFL’s most impressive home-field advantage for the playoffs.

While QB Manny Wilkins played well — 230 total yards and three touchdowns — for most of the game in relief of starter AJ McCarron, he threw three interceptions. Two came in the game’s final two minutes, including a pick-six that put the game out of reach for the Battlehawks

St. Louis receiver Hakeem Butler, the best wideout in the league, was held to just two catches for 12 yards in the loss.

The success the Battlehawks enjoyed on the ground was admirable, though, with Jacob Saylors rushing for 100-plus yards for the second time this season (14 rushes for 104 yards).

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks Prediction

Take San Antonio. As of this writing, it would appear as though A.J. McCarron will suit up for the Battlehawks. They might not be favored otherwise. That said, how effective will he be playing on the high ankle sprain that he suffered three weeks ago in Birmingham? If he’s not 100%, then the Battlehawks won’t have their secret weapon for their second-most pivotal game to date.

The Battlehawks are unbeaten at home this season, which is why they need McCarron to play today. However, St. Louis suffered a collapse in the XFL last year under Anthony Becht. They came out of the gates on fire, only to slump down the stretch and miss the playoffs despite being one of the league’s better teams. Even with McCarron out the last two weeks and the Battlehawks winning one of those games with Wilkins under center, it would appear as though the team is suffering another late-season collapse.

Give me the points.

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks Week 10 UFL Prediction: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS +3