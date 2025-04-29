Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will over cash?

The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights are set for a pivotal Game 5 in their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The series is tied 2-2, with both teams showcasing resilience and high-level play. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -230 moneyline favorites. The Wild, meanwhile, are +190 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT)

The series has been a back-and-forth battle, with each team securing two wins. The Golden Knights’ overtime victory in Game 4 leveled the series, setting the stage for a crucial Game 5. ​

Key Players

Minnesota Wild

Marc-André Fleury: The veteran goaltender has been instrumental for the Wild, posting a .966 save percentage and a 0.99 goals-against average through four games.

Kirill Kaprizov: Leading the Wild with 81 points (36 goals, 45 assists) this season, Kaprizov’s offensive prowess is vital for Minnesota’s success.

Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone: Stone has been a catalyst for Vegas, contributing four points, including a shorthanded goal in Game 4.

Alex Tuch: Tuch’s speed and size have been impactful, with key goals in Games 2 and 4.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 5 Betting Prediction

Game 5 is critical, with the winner gaining a significant advantage in the series. The Wild will look to capitalize on their offensive strengths, while the Golden Knights aim to leverage home-ice advantage and strong defensive play. Give me the over, which is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 5 Prediction: OVER 5.5