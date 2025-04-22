Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Vegas go up 2-0?

​The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

11:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -240 moneyline favorites. The Wild, meanwhile, are +195 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game 1 Recap

In Game 1, the Golden Knights secured a 4-2 victory over the Wild. Brett Howden led Vegas with two goals, including the game-winner and an empty-netter. Tomas Hertl contributed a goal and an assist, while Pavel Dorofeyev also found the back of the net. For Minnesota, Matt Boldy scored both goals, with Kirill Kaprizov assisting on each.

Keys to Game 2

Minnesota Wild:

Discipline: The Wild need to minimize penalties to avoid giving Vegas power-play opportunities.

Offensive Support: Beyond Boldy and Kaprizov, other forwards must contribute to the scoring.

Goaltending: Filip Gustavsson will need to elevate his performance to counter Vegas’s offense.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Maintain Pressure: Continuing their aggressive forecheck can disrupt Minnesota’s breakout.

Special Teams: Capitalizing on power plays can provide a crucial edge.

Home Advantage: Leveraging the energy of the home crowd could bolster their performance.​

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Betting Prediction

I’m taking the Golden Knights. Entering play tonight, they’re 9-1 in their last 10 games versus the Wild. That includes a six-game winning streak. Vegas has also won six out of its last eight games overall.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -240