Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction

The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Golden Knights matchup?

Game Matchup

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -200 moneyline favorites to knock off the Wild. Minnesota, meanwhile, is a +165 moneyline underdog. The total sits at 5.5 goals.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Love Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Regular Season Recap

The Golden Knights dominated the regular-season series, winning all three matchups against the Wild by a combined score of 12-4. Notably, Jack Eichel recorded a hat trick in their last meeting on March 25, leading Vegas to a 5-1 victory in Minnesota. ​

Key Players

Golden Knights: Jack Eichel leads the team with a career-high 94 points, including 66 assists. Goaltender Adin Hill, instrumental in Vegas’s 2023 Stanley Cup win, posted a 32-13-5 record with four shutouts this season.

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov, returning from an injury that sidelined him for half the season, is central to Minnesota’s offense. Defenseman Zeev Buium, recently signed after playing in the collegiate Frozen Four, may make his NHL debut during this series. ​

Series Outlook

Vegas enters the series as the Pacific Division champions with 110 points, while Minnesota secured the second wild-card spot with 97 points. The Golden Knights are favored to win the series, given their regular-season success and playoff experience.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Betting Prediction

Give me Vegas, which is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights in this series.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -200