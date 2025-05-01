Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Colorado avoid elimination?

Will the Avalanche avoid elimination on Thursday night when they host the Stars at 9:30 p.m. ET? Or is Dallas the best bet in tonight’s Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TBS/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -180 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +139 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Avalanche’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

The Dallas Stars hold a 3–2 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche in this tightly contested first-round matchup. After a dominant 6–2 victory in Game 5, Dallas aims to close out the series on the road. Colorado, facing elimination, looks to leverage home-ice advantage to force a decisive Game 7. ​

Key Storylines

Stars’ Offensive Surge

Dallas’s offense exploded in Game 5, with Wyatt Johnston leading the charge with two goals and an assist. Mikko Rantanen, facing his former team, contributed a goal and two assists, while Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 26 saves, rebounding from earlier series struggles.

Avalanche’s Home Resilience

Colorado has been strong at home, boasting a 26-12-3 record during the regular season. Despite a shaky Game 5, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has been a standout performer in the postseason. The Avalanche will rely on their home crowd and experience to stave off elimination.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 Betting Prediction

The Stars have momentum and a balanced attack, while the Avalanche face the pressure of elimination. Expect a tightly contested game, but Dallas’s recent form suggests they can clinch the series.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 Prediction: DALLAS STARS +150