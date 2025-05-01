Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Colorado avoid elimination?

Will the Avalanche avoid elimination on Thursday night when they host the Stars at 9:30 p.m. ET? Or is Dallas the best bet in tonight’s Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 matchup?
Game Matchup
Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025
Ball Arena, Denver, CO
TV: TBS/Max
Betting Odds
According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -180 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +139 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado
As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Avalanche’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.
Series Recap
The Dallas Stars hold a 3–2 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche in this tightly contested first-round matchup. After a dominant 6–2 victory in Game 5, Dallas aims to close out the series on the road. Colorado, facing elimination, looks to leverage home-ice advantage to force a decisive Game 7.
Key Storylines
Stars’ Offensive Surge
Dallas’s offense exploded in Game 5, with Wyatt Johnston leading the charge with two goals and an assist. Mikko Rantanen, facing his former team, contributed a goal and two assists, while Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 26 saves, rebounding from earlier series struggles.
Avalanche’s Home Resilience
Colorado has been strong at home, boasting a 26-12-3 record during the regular season. Despite a shaky Game 5, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has been a standout performer in the postseason. The Avalanche will rely on their home crowd and experience to stave off elimination.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 Betting Prediction
The Stars have momentum and a balanced attack, while the Avalanche face the pressure of elimination. Expect a tightly contested game, but Dallas’s recent form suggests they can clinch the series.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 Prediction: DALLAS STARS +150