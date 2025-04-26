Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Colorado even the series?

The Dallas Stars lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after a 2-1 victory in Game 3. The Colorado Avalanche will look to even the series on home ice and avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit. What’s the best bet in this Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

9:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -180 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +150 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6 goals.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Avalanche’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Avalanche’s Response

Early Scoring: Colorado has yet to score the first goal in regulation during this series. Establishing an early lead could provide a significant advantage. ​

Power Play Efficiency: The Avalanche’s power play has struggled, converting on only 10% of opportunities in the series. Improvement in this area is crucial for their success.​

Goaltending Battle: Alexandar Georgiev has been solid in net for Colorado, but will need to make timely saves to keep his team competitive.​

Stars’ Strategy

Defensive Discipline: The Stars’ penalty kill has been effective, allowing only one goal on eight opportunities in the series. Avoiding unnecessary penalties will be key to maintaining this success. ​

Offensive Depth: Dallas has received contributions from multiple lines, with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz leading the charge. Continued balanced scoring will be important.

Goaltending Strength: Jake Oettinger has been outstanding, stopping 28 of 29 shots in Game 3. His performance will be crucial in Game 4.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 Betting Prediction

The Avalanche have been dominant at home, with a 25-11-5 record during the regular season. With the return to Ball Arena and the urgency of the situation, expect Colorado to come out strong. I think this series goes the distance and thus, I like Colorado tonight.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -180