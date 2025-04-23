Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Colorado re-take series lead?

​The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are set to clash in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Ball Arena in Denver. With the series tied 1-1, both teams aim to seize the momentum in this pivotal matchup. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -171 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +151 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.5 goals.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Avalanche’s Home-Ice Advantage

Returning to Denver, the Avalanche look to capitalize on their home-ice advantage. Colorado has been formidable at Ball Arena this season, and the team anticipates an energy boost from the home crowd. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, despite limited playoff experience, has been solid, while backup Scott Wedgewood brings additional postseason exposure.

Stars’ Resilience

The Stars demonstrated their resilience by bouncing back in Game 2, securing a 4-3 overtime victory to even the series. Forward Roope Hintz continues to be a key contributor, tallying his 22nd career playoff goal in the previous game. Defenseman Thomas Harley logged significant ice time, showcasing his importance to Dallas’s defensive efforts.

Statistical Comparison

Category Avalanche (Regular Season) Stars (Regular Season)

Goals Per Game 3.76 3.59

Goals Against Per Game 2.72 2.62

Power Play % 24.5% 23.4%

Penalty Kill % 79.9% 83.1%

Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon (COL): The Avalanche’s star center has been a driving force, recording multiple points in the series and consistently creating scoring opportunities.​

Roope Hintz (DAL): Hintz continues to lead the Stars’ offense, with a strong playoff track record against Colorado, including 12 points in 13 career postseason games versus the Avalanche.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 Betting Prediction

I’m taking Colorado. Despite the loss in Game 2, the Avalanche have still won three out of the last four games against Dallas. The Stars, meanwhile, had dropped eight straight before winning Game 2.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -171