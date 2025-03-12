Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Buffalo Sabres (25-32-6) are set to face the Detroit Red Wings (30-28-6) tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams have encountered challenges this season, making this matchup pivotal. With Detroit favored and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Sabres vs. Red Wings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Sabres (+120) at Detroit Red Wings (-140); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Sabres vs. Red Wings Public Betting: Bettors Love Detroit

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Buffalo Sabres Overview

The Sabres recently snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. This win marked their first in March, bringing their post-Four Nations break record to 3-5-1. During this stretch, they’ve averaged 3.11 goals per game while conceding 3.89. Tage Thompson has been a standout performer, netting two goals in the recent win and amassing 33 goals and 23 assists this season. Notably, Thompson has been particularly effective against Detroit, recording 21 points in 18 career games against the Red Wings, including three goals and an assist in their three meetings this season.

Detroit Red Wings Overview

The Red Wings are currently on a six-game losing streak, with their latest defeat being a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, despite outshooting them 49-23. During this slump, Detroit has struggled offensively, averaging only 1.83 goals per game while allowing 3.83. Captain Dylan Larkin has been a consistent contributor, scoring the team’s lone goal in the recent loss, marking his third goal in as many games.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This season, Detroit leads the series against Buffalo 2-1. The Sabres secured a 5-3 win on October 26, 2024, but the Red Wings responded with a 2-1 victory on November 2 and a 6-5 shootout win on December 9.

Betting Odds and Predictions

Detroit enters the game as the favorite, with moneyline odds around -135, while Buffalo is at +114. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Analysts anticipate a high-scoring affair, given both teams’ recent defensive struggles. Predictions vary, with some favoring Detroit to win 5-2, while others see Buffalo capitalizing on Detroit’s recent downturn.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 6.5 at Bovada.lv. Given both teams’ defensive vulnerabilities, I believe this game will lead to a high-scoring affair. The over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. It’s also 6-3-1 in the Red Wings’ last 10 games and has cashed in six out of Buffalo’s last 10 contests overall.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction: OVER 6.5