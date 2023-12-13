Sabres vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Despite the offensive firepower on both sides, is the under the wise bet in Wednesday night’s Sabres vs. Avalanche matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 Buffalo Sabres (+172) at 028 Colorado Avalanche (-210); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 12, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Sabres vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Buffalo Sabres DFS SPIN

Rasmus Dahlin posted a goal and an assist in Monday’s 5-2 home win against the Coyotes. Dahlin finished with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits in 23:10 of ice time across 28 shifts. The 23-year-old Swedish defenseman is on a long-term heater, posting four goals and 12 points over the past 12 games. He’ll look to keep up the point-per-game pace Wednesday against the Avalanche. He scored a goal with a plus-1 rating against Colorado in a win Oct. 29 in the first meeting.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Cale Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Monday’s 6-5 win over the Flames. Makar had gone three games without a point sandwiched around his two-game absence with a lower-body injury.

The 25-year-old broke the slump with his second-period tally, and he added an assist on Mikko Rantanen’s game-tying goal in the third. Makar is on an excellent pace this season with eight goals, 28 helpers, 14 power-play points, 69 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 26 appearances. His career high is 86 points in 77 games from 2021-22, but he’s on pace to shatter that mark if he can stay healthy.

Sabres vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Trends

Colorado are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Buffalo.

Colorado are 19-5 SU in their last 24 games against Buffalo.

Buffalo are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Colorado.

Buffalo are 5-19 SU in their last 24 games against Colorado.

Sabres vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 4-1 in Buffalo’s last five games when playing on the road against Colorado. The under is also 5-2 in the Sabres’ last seven games when facing an opponent from the Western Conference and has cashed in five out of Buffalo’s last seven contests against the Central Division. On the other side, the under has hit in four out of Colorado’s last five games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Sabres vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5