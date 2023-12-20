Close Menu
    Red Wings vs. Jets NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Red Wings vs. Jets

    Winnipeg is a large moneyline favorite against Detroit on Wednesday night but is the home team still a sound investment? Tonight’s’ Red Wings vs. Jets contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    045 Detroit Red Wings (+140) at 046 Winnipeg Jets (-170); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

    Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Red Wings vs. Jets Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

    Ville Husso (lower body) is considered to be week-to-week, per coach Derek Lalone. Husso was injured in the first period of Monday’s 4-3 loss to Anaheim. He has posted a 9-5-2 record this season with a 3.53 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 18 appearances. Alex Lyon (upper body) is also listed as week-to-week, so the Red Wings signed Michael Hutchinson on Tuesday to serve as James Reimer’s backup.

    Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

    Connor Hellebuyck will protect the home net Friday against Boston, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. Hellebuyck’s five-game win streak was snapped in Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. He has posted a 15-6-2 record this season with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Bruins sit 15th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per game.

    Winnipeg are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favourite

    The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Winnipeg’s last 17 games played in December

    The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games against an opponent in the Western

    Red Wings vs. Jets Betting Prediction

    Take Winnipeg. The Red Wings are just 3-7 in their last 10 games against Winnipeg and have dropped six out of their last seven overall. On the other side, the Jets have won 14 out of their last 20 contests, including six out of their last eight games overall. When facing Detroit at home, Winnipeg has won four out of the last five meetings.

    Red Wings vs. Jets NHL Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -170

