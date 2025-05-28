Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Prediction: Will Florida complete series win?

Will the Hurricanes stave off elimination for another couple of nights? Or will the Panthers finish the ‘Canes in Carolina on Wednesday night? With Florida listed as slight moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 23, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -115 moneyline favorites. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are +105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Carolina

Florida Panthers: On the Brink of the Finals

The Florida Panthers are one win away from clinching their second consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearance. After sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round and overcoming the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, Florida has dominated the Eastern Conference Final. They’ve outscored Carolina 16–4 across the first four games, including a 6–2 victory in Game 3.

Key Players:

Matthew Tkachuk: Leads the team with 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in the playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky: Has been stellar in net, allowing just four goals in the first three games of the series.

Carolina Hurricanes: Fighting for Survival

The Hurricanes face elimination after a challenging start to the series. Despite a strong regular season and a 4–1 series win over the Washington Capitals in the second round, Carolina has struggled to find their rhythm against Florida. Their offense has been stifled, and they have yet to solve Bobrovsky.

Key Players:

Sebastian Aho: Tied for the team lead with 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen: Will need to step up in net to keep the Hurricanes’ season alive.

Keys to the Game

Florida Panthers:

Maintain Defensive Discipline: Continue to limit Carolina’s scoring chances and capitalize on power plays.

Depth Scoring: Contributions from players like Jesper Boqvist, who stepped up in Game 3, will be crucial.

Carolina Hurricanes:

Offensive Awakening: Need to generate more shots and find ways to beat Bobrovsky.

Special Teams: Improve on the power play and penalty kill to gain momentum.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Betting Prediction

The Panthers have been dominant throughout the series, and with the momentum on their side, they are poised to close out the series in Game 5. While the Hurricanes will fight hard to extend their season, Florida’s depth and goaltending advantage should carry them to victory.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -115