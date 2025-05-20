Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Prediction: Will Florida pull off small upset?

The 2025 NHL Eastern Conference Final kicks off tonight in Raleigh, where the Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1. This matchup features two of the league’s most formidable teams, each boasting deep rosters and high stakes. Will you write a Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -125 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are +105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers enter the series as the defending Stanley Cup champions, aiming for their third consecutive appearance in the Final. They secured their spot in the Conference Final by overcoming the Toronto Maple Leafs in a grueling seven-game series. Florida’s depth was on full display, with contributions from players like Jonah Gadjovich, Seth Jones, and Tomas Nosek. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been instrumental, posting a 2.41 GAA and .926 SV% in his last five starts against Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes come into this series well-rested after dispatching the Washington Capitals in five games. Key players such as Andrei Svechnikov and Sam Reinhart have been pivotal in their offensive success, while Frederik Andersen’s goaltending has been a stabilizing force . Carolina’s aggressive forecheck and physical play will be crucial in challenging Florida’s defensive structure.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Matchup Factors

Goaltending: Bobrovsky’s experience and recent form give Florida an edge, but Andersen’s consistency will be vital for Carolina’s success.

Depth Scoring: Florida’s balanced attack, with contributions from all lines, contrasts with Carolina’s reliance on top-six scoring.

Special Teams: Both teams have potent power plays; discipline and penalty killing will be critical.

Fatigue Factor: Florida’s extended series against Toronto may lead to fatigue, potentially impacting their performance in the early games.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Betting Prediction

This series is poised to be a classic, with both teams possessing the talent and determination to advance. Florida’s experience and depth may give them a slight advantage, but Carolina’s youthful energy and strategic play make them a formidable challenger. The outcome of Game 1 could set the tone for the rest of the series.

While Carolina’s rest and home-ice advantage are significant, Florida’s depth and championship pedigree make them formidable opponents. Expect a tightly contested game, with Florida edging out a narrow victory.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +105