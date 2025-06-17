Oilers vs. Panthers Game 6 Stanley Cup Final Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

The Florida Panthers can close out the Edmonton Oilers and win back-to-back Stanley Cups with a victory on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Florida listed as a clear moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Panthers Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Amerant Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -155 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +130 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.5 goals.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Love Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Context

Florida leads the series 3–2 after a dominant 5–2 win in Game 5 on the road, showcased by goals from Brad Marchand (2) and Sam Bennett (now 15 playoff goals).

A Panthers win tonight seals back-to-back Cups at home—a feat not seen since 1978.

The Oilers are fighting to stay alive, aiming to force a Game 7. They’ve done it before—coming back from 3–0 last year—but can they repeat?.

Key Storylines

Goaltending Decision

Edmonton is undecided between Stuart Skinner (.891 SV%) and Calvin Pickard (.886 SV%).

Florida rides Sergei Bobrovsky, consistently solid with a .912 playoff save percentage and 2.26 GAA.

Offensive Leaders

Connor McDavid must deliver; marked a rare off night in Game 5.

Brad Marchand keeps igniting—two more in Game 5, now 20 playoff points.

Sam Bennett continues to light the lamp—15 goals and counting.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 6 Betting Prediction

Why the Panthers Win:

Goaltending Edge: Bobrovsky’s consistency outmatches Edmonton’s net uncertainty.

Balanced Firepower: Florida’s scoring comes from multiple lines, and they’re clicking at home.

Mental Toughness: They have seized momentum and avoided late-game lapses inconsistent with Edmonton’s bounce-back identity

What the Oilers Need:

A stellar, playoff-peak performance from McDavid and support from Draisaitl/Bennett.

A solid outing from the chosen goalie and tighter defense from players like Nugent-Hopkins.

What’s my prediction? A low-scoring, structured contest. Florida wraps up the Cup behind a standout Bobrovsky performance, while Edmonton scrapes one in but can’t force overtime.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 6 Prediction: UNDER 6.5