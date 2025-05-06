Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 NHL Prediction: Will Edmonton pull off upset?

Will Edmonton pull off the upset in Tuesday night’s Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 matchup? The puck will drop at 9:30 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -138 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +108 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.5 goals.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

It’s a heavyweight showdown in the West as the Pacific Division champion Edmonton Oilers visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of a second-round rematch. These two met in the 2023 playoffs, where Vegas ousted Edmonton in six. Since then, the Oilers have retooled defensively, and Vegas has fought through injuries to return to form just in time for the postseason.

Team Profiles

Edmonton Oilers (1st in Pacific)

Regular Season Record: 52-24-6 (110 pts)

Round 1: Defeated Los Angeles Kings 4–1

Playoff Strengths:

Power Play: A lethal 36.1% efficiency so far in the postseason — unstoppable if they draw penalties.

Top Line Firepower: McDavid and Draisaitl combined for 22 points in 5 games vs. LA.

Puck Possession: Controlled over 55% of expected goals in Round 1.

Key Players:

Connor McDavid: Averaging nearly 2 points per game — his speed is a matchup nightmare.

Leon Draisaitl: Arguably Edmonton’s most consistent playoff performer, lethal from the left circle.

Evan Bouchard: Quarterbacking the power play with elite puck movement (9 points in 5 games).

Stuart Skinner: Solid but untested in high-pressure road games — will be a focal point in Game 1.

X-Factor: Depth scoring — if players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane contribute, the Oilers become almost unguardable.

Vegas Golden Knights (4th in Pacific, WC1)

Regular Season Record: 45-29-8 (98 pts)

Round 1: Upset Vancouver Canucks 4–2

Playoff Strengths:

Physicality & Structure: Vegas smothers teams in the neutral zone and plays disciplined hockey.

Goaltending Depth: Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have split duties effectively — Hill expected to start Game 1.

Playoff Experience: Veterans like Marchessault, Stone, and Eichel know how to win tight playoff games.

Key Players:

Jack Eichel: Driving offense with 10 points in Round 1, including 4 goals.

Mark Stone: Returned from injury in Round 1 and made an immediate impact, both defensively and emotionally.

Jonathan Marchessault: Still a clutch goal scorer, especially at home.

Alex Pietrangelo: Will be tasked with containing McDavid’s zone entries — tall order.

X-Factor: Vegas’ forecheck and neutral-zone pressure — slowing the Oilers’ rush game is critical.

Key Matchups to Watch

McDavid vs. Stone/Eichel Line: Will Vegas dare to match Stone against McDavid’s speed, or spread out their defensive coverage?

Oilers Power Play vs. Vegas PK: This could decide the series. Vegas can’t afford to give Edmonton multiple chances a night.

Goaltending: Hill has the edge in experience, but Skinner’s numbers have been strong. Who handles the Game 1 spotlight?

Stat Comparison (2025 Playoffs)

Category Oilers Golden Knights

Goals/Game 4.4 (2nd) 3.2 (7th)

Goals Against/Game 2.4 (3rd) 2.8 (5th)

Power Play % 36.1% (1st) 19.4% (9th)

Penalty Kill % 85.2% (3rd) 78.1% (10th)

Faceoff % 51.3% 49.6%

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Betting Prediction

Expect a hard-hitting, emotionally charged opener. Vegas will attempt to disrupt Edmonton’s rhythm with physical play and structured defense. However, if the Oilers’ power play gets rolling and McDavid finds space, it may be too much for even the champs to contain.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS +115