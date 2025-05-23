Oilers at Stars Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Dallas go up 2-0?

The Western Conference Finals continue Friday, May 23, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Dallas Stars for Game 2 at the American Airlines Center. The Stars lead the series 1-0 after a 3–2 victory in Game 1, where Tyler Seguin scored both of Dallas’s goals. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 23, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stars are -125 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6.5 goals.

Oilers at Stars Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Dog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmonton Oilers

Despite missing stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have shown resilience. In Game 1, they out-chanced the Stars 16–10 in high-danger chances and 34–29 in total scoring opportunities. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been solid, stopping 31 of 33 shots in Game 1.

Dallas Stars

The Stars capitalized on their opportunities in Game 1, with Seguin leading the offense. Goaltender Jake Oettinger has been outstanding in the playoffs, boasting a 2.11 GAA and a .919 SV% . Dallas’s defense has been a strength, ranking fifth in the playoffs with a 2.43 goals-against average.

Oilers at Stars Game 2 Betting Prediction

The Oilers have the offensive firepower to challenge the Stars, but Dallas’s defensive structure and Oettinger’s goaltending give them the edge. If Edmonton can capitalize on their scoring chances and continue solid goaltending, they have a chance to even the series.

Oilers at Stars Game 2 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -125