NHL Best Bets October 21 – Tuesday’s Top Picks & Analysis

For a quick refresher on squeezing value—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts affect price—see our CLV primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.
NHL Best Bets October 21 — Today’s Picks
1) Panthers @ Bruins — Under 5.5 (−108) | 7:38 PM ET
- Official Line: 5.5 (Over −112 / Under −108)
- Angle: Florida’s forecheck and Boston’s slot denial trim rush chances and compress shot quality. The number gives headroom for a playoff-tempo script.
- Full Preview: Panthers vs Bruins Prediction – East Power Tilt
2) Devils @ Maple Leafs — Over 6.0 (−105) | 7:08 PM ET
- Official Line: 6.0 (Over −105 / Under −115)
- Angle: Two elite transition attacks vs. vulnerable early-season goaltending. Multiple paths to seven if pace holds.
- Full Preview: Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction – Firepower in Toronto
3) Oilers @ Senators — Oilers −1.5 (+145) | 7:08 PM ET
- Official Line: Oilers −1.5 (+145) / Senators +1.5 (−170); Total 6.5 (Over −115 / Under −105)
- Angle: Edmonton’s special-teams ceiling plus top-six cycle time tilt win-by-margin probability above the plus-price.
- Full Preview: Oilers vs Senators – Expert Pick
Line Notes & Quick Hits – NHL Best Bets October 21
- Panthers–Bruins: If the total toggles to 6.0 pre-puck, Under buyback strengthens given both creases manage second-chances well.
- Devils–Leafs: Any drift to 6.5 invites small Under positions for middling; at a flat 6.0, pace leans Over.
- Oilers–Sens: ML pressure favors Edmonton; puck-line plus price remains the preferred exposure over laying heavy moneyline juice.
