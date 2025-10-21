NHL Best Bets October 21 – Tuesday’s Top Picks & Analysis

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 10:54 am by Michael Cash

Line Notes & Quick Hits – NHL Best Bets October 21 Panthers–Bruins: If the total toggles to 6.0 pre-puck, Under buyback strengthens given both creases manage second-chances well.

Devils–Leafs: Any drift to 6.5 invites small Under positions for middling; at a flat 6.0, pace leans Over.

Oilers–Sens: ML pressure favors Edmonton; puck-line plus price remains the preferred exposure over laying heavy moneyline juice.

