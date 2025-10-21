Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction – Firepower in Toronto

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 10:24 am by Michael Cash

TORONTO — Tuesday’s slate brings a track meet north of the border as the Devils visit the Maple Leafs. Both sides enter with top-six offenses in expected goals and shot quality, and our Devils vs Maple Leafs prediction breaks down whether Toronto’s home edge or New Jersey’s speed carries the night at Scotiabank Arena.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence value—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds