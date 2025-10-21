Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction – Firepower in Toronto

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 10:24 am by Michael Cash
TORONTO — Tuesday’s slate brings a track meet north of the border as the Devils visit the Maple Leafs. Both sides enter with top-six offenses in expected goals and shot quality, and our Devils vs Maple Leafs prediction breaks down whether Toronto’s home edge or New Jersey’s speed carries the night at Scotiabank Arena.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds: ML, PL, O/U
- Moneyline: Devils EVEN / Maple Leafs −120
- Puck Line: Devils +1.5 (−250) / Maple Leafs −1.5 (+210)
- Total: 6.0 (Over −105 / Under −115)
- Start Time: 7:08 PM ET
New Jersey vs Toronto Matchup Breakdown
- Five-on-Five: Toronto leans on possession chains through Auston Matthews and William Nylander, while New Jersey’s transition game thrives on quick exits and east-west speed. Expect tempo spikes with minimal dump-and-chase play.
- Special Teams: Both power plays rank among the league’s elite in puck movement and slot creation. Whistle volume could dictate totals exposure—Toronto’s PP is lethal when stationary, while the Devils’ relies on lateral seams and chaos rebounds.
- Goalie Notes: Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek project as likely starters. Each has posted sub-.900 early save percentages, raising Over volatility if either faces traffic volume.
Hot Start & Betting Angles
- Toronto’s home scoring pace sits near four goals per game, but defensive-zone exits have produced turnovers that New Jersey can exploit.
- Totals note: Flat 6.0 with light Over juice implies offensive balance. Any movement to 6.5 would add buyback interest on the Under.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Expert Pick
Pick: Over 6.0 (−105). The Devils vs Maple Leafs prediction leans high-event. Both offenses can sustain OZ pressure and generate slot looks. Early-season goaltending variance adds paths to seven, making the Over a live angle if pace holds.
