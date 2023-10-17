    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Lightning vs. Sabres, NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    With Buffalo listed as slight moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Lightning vs. Sabres matchup? The puck will drop from KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    067 Tampa Bay Lightning (+100) at 068 Buffalo Sabres (-120); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

    KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Lightning vs. Sabres Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

    Matt Tomkins allowed four goals on 37 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 loss against the Senators. Tomkins made his NHL debut in the second leg of a back-to-back set. The former backstop for Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish Hockey League just couldn’t keep Brady Tkachuk (two goals) quiet. Jonas Johansson is likely to do most of the heavy lifting until Andrei Vasilevskiy is ready to return from back surgery in late November or early December. The Lightning do not have another back-to-back situation until Nov. 6-7, so it’s uncertain when we’ll see Tomkins again.

    Buffalo Sabres DFS SPIN

    Devon Levi turned aside 26 of 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. Levi surrendered two goals on seven shots in the first period. Buffalo clawed back to tie the contest, but Levi was beaten by Casey Cizikas midway through the third frame, which cost Buffalo the game. Levi has now allowed seven goals on 59 shots while losing his first two starts of the campaign. He’ll be spelled by backups Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on occasion until the Buffalo goaltending situation becomes a bit more clear.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games when playing Buffalo

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games when playing Tampa Bay

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

    Lightning vs. Sabres NHL Betting Prediction

    Take Buffalo. Something is off with Tampa Bay and perhaps it’s as simple as the Lightning are banged up. Vasilevskiy will continue to miss time after surgery and Steven Stamkos might miss a second consecutive game due to a lower body injury. The Sabres meanwhile, are loaded offensively. Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens and Victor Olofsson, although all remain pointless. That’ll change tonight.

    Lightning vs. Sabres NHL Prediction: BUFFALO SABRES -120

