    NHL Articles

    Lightning vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Lightning vs. Oilers

    Is the over the best bet on the board in Thursday night’s Lightning vs. Oilers matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Tampa Bay Lightning (+140) at 042 Edmonton Oilers (-170); o/u 6.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

    Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Lightning vs. Oilers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

    Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 21 shots in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Vasilevskiy’s three-game winning streak came to an end. The Lightning scored first, but Andrei Kuzmenko tallied on the power play and Brock Boeser added a hat trick to lift the Canucks in the win. Vasilevskiy has allowed at least three goals in five of his eight appearances so far, going 4-4-0 with a 2.74 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He may still be shaking off some rust, and the Lightning seem fine with letting him play through it for now. They continue their road trip Thursday in Edmonton.

    Edmonton Oilers DFS SPIN

    Leon Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Over the last month, Draisaitl has seven goals and 11 assists through 13 games. The 28-year-old hasn’t gone more than two games without a point this season, though his longest streak is four games. He’s up to 12 goals, 33 points, 75 shots, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 26 contests.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

    Tampa Bay is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games when playing Edmonton

    Edmonton is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Edmonton is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Lightning vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which is 12-2 in the Lightning’s last 14 games when they face an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the over is 11-4 in the Oilers’ last 15 games when facing an opponent form the Atlantic Division. That includes a mark of 4-1 in Edmonton’s last five games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

    Lightning vs. Oilers NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5

