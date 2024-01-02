Lightning vs. Jets NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Lightning vs. Jets matchup for 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night features one team that has gotten it done at home, and another that has struggled on the road. Knowing this, will the Jets cash for bettors as a home favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 Tampa Bay Lightning (+106) at 052 Winnipeg Jets (-128); 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: N/A

Lightning vs. Jets Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Nikita Kucherov tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Canadiens. Kucherov set up Calvin de Haan’s tally midway through the third period before scoring the eventual game-winning goal later in the frame, finishing a cross-ice feed from Victor Hedman. The 30-year-old Kucherov now has goals in three straight outings and six in his last six contests as his stellar campaign continues. He’s the first player to top 60 points so far this year — Kucherov’s up to 26 goals and 35 assists through 37 appearances this season.

Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

Kyle Connor (knee) skated in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, according to John Lu of TSN. Connor was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after he was injured 20 versus Anaheim on Dec. 10. Coach Rick Bowness told Lu that Connor will continue to skate with a knee brace until he is evaluated further Monday. The 27-year-old winger had 17 goals and 28 points in 26 games prior to getting hurt.

Lightning vs. Jets NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 14 games when playing on the road against Winnipeg

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games on the road

Winnipeg is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home

Winnipeg is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Lightning vs. Jets Betting Prediction

Take Winnipeg. The Jets are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, which includes a mark of 4-1 over their last five contests. They’re also 4-1 in their last five games against the Lightning and have won four out of their last five games against Tampa Bay at home. Finally, they’re 11-3 in their last 14 games against an Eastern Conference foe and have won 10 out of their last 13 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Lightning vs. Jets NHL Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -128