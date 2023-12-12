Lightning vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The over has been extremely profitable in previous Lightning vs. Canucks matchups but will it hit on Tuesday night when these two teams meet at 10:00 p.m. ET in Vancouver?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

011 Tampa Bay Lightning (+105) at 012 Vancouver Canucks (-126); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Canucks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Brayden Point notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Point snapped a five-game slump with the helper. The 27-year-old center is still putting together a strong campaign with 12 goals, 19 assists, 80 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 29 appearances. He had 95 points in 82 games a year ago, and his role as the Lightning’s top-line center should give him a good chance of at least exceeding the point-per-game mark.

Vancouver Canucks DFS SPIN

Brock Boeser notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Boeser was in on the forecheck and set up J.T. Miller’s second-period tally. The helper extended Boeser’s point streak to seven games, which includes five goals and five assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 28 contests overall. He’s never exceeded 56 points in a season, but he’d have to fall off the pace dramatically to miss that mark in 2023-24.

Lightning vs. Canucks NHL Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Vancouver

Tampa Bay is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing on the road against Vancouver

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Vancouver’s last 7 games when playing Tampa Bay

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Vancouver’s last 5 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

Lightning vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in 10 of out Vancouver’s last 12 games against Tampa Bay. The over is also 12-1 in the Lightning’s last 13 games when facing an opponent in the Pacific Division. Finally, the over a remarkable 14-2 in the Canucks’ last 16 games when playing at home on a Tuesday.

Lightning vs. Canucks NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5