Lightning vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Lightning are road favorites on Tuesday night in St. Louis but the Blues are hot. What’s the smart bet when it comes to tonight’s Lightning vs. Blues matchup from Enterprise Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

009 Tampa Bay Lightning (-140) at 010 St. Louis Blues (+116); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Blues Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Andrei Vasilevskiy practiced Monday for the first time since undergoing back surgery, NHL.com reports. Vasilevskiy will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, at which time a more definite target date for his season debut will likely be established. The 29-year-old netminder, who underwent microdiscectomy surgery in late September to address a lumbar disc herniation he sustained while weightlifting, went 34-22-4 while posting a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 60 appearances last season.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Kyrou produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday’s 8-2 win over the Avalanche. Kyrou hasn’t displayed much consistency so far. He has four points over six contests in November, but he’s gotten on the scoresheet in just two of those games. The 25-year-old forward has two goals, five helpers (two on the power play), 47 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 13 outings. He’s topped the 70-point mark in each of the last two campaigns, so he’s capable of heating up quickly.

Lightning vs. Blues NHL Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

The Lightning are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road

St. Louis is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

The Blues are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home

Lightning vs. Blues NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 12-3 in the Blues’ last 15 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. The over is also 4-1 in the Lightning’s last five games and cashed in five of the Blues’ last seven games against Tampa Bay.

Lightning vs. Blues NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5