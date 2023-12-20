Close Menu
    Kraken vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Kraken vs. Kings

    Will the over cash in Wednesday night’s Kraken vs. Kings matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT? Or is there a better bet on the board when these two teams square off at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    047 Seattle Kraken (+152) at 048 Los Angeles Kings (-184); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: TNT

    Kraken vs. Kings Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Seattle Kraken DFS SPIN

    Matty Beniers tallied a goal and an assist in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas. Beniers set up Tomas Tatar for Seattle’s opening goal in the first minute of the second period before adding a tally later in the frame, firing a wrist shot past a sprawling Scott Wedgewood. The multi-point effort ended a six-game scoring drought for the 21-year-old Beniers. He’s had a disappointing campaign offensively thus far, tallying five goals and 15 points through 33 contests after posting 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) as a rookie last season.

    Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

    Anze Kopitar scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Sharks. Kopitar has a power-play goal in three straight contests. The 36-year-old center has racked up three goals and seven assists over eight outings in December, continuing his strong season. He’s up to 29 points (10 on the power play), 56 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 28 appearances. Kopitar will remain in a top-line role as long as his excellent two-way play holds up.

    Seattle is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Seattle’s last 10 games on the road

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Los Angeles’s last 7 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 6 games

    Kraken vs. Kings Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which cashed in four out of Seattle’s last five games against Los Angeles. The under is also 16-5 in the Kings’ last 21 games overall, which includes a 5-1 mark in their last six contests. The under is also 6-1 in the Kings’ last seven home games and is 12-5 in the Kings’ last 17 games played in the month of December.

    Kraken vs. Kings NHL Prediction: UNDER 5.5

