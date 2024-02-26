Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Kings vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Kings vs. Oilers

    Will the Oilers take down the Kings on Monday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton? Or is there a stronger bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Oilers at 9:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    073 Los Angeles Kings (+128) at 074 Edmonton Oilers (-154); o/u 6.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, February 26, 2024

    Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Kings vs. Oilers: Public Bettors Leaning with Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Rittich wins in Shootout

    David Rittich stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks. Rittich stopped all of the Ducks’ even-strength shots, as both of his goals allowed were on special teams — one shorthanded and the other on the power play. The Kings’ stout defense allowed only 13 shots in the final two frames and none in the extra period. This was Rittich’s fifth win in his past seven games dating back to Jan. 31. Rittich is a risky but potentially rewarding fantasy netminder who works best as a streaming option against weaker opponents.

    McDavid Adds two Assists in Loss

    Connor McDavid recorded two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames. McDavid has had exactly two assists in four straight games, and he has 21 helpers over nine contests since his last goal. The 27-year-old helped out on both of Zach Hyman’s tallies in this contest. McDavid is up to 89 points, 177 shots on net, 84 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 53 appearances. Another 100-point campaign seems inevitable barring an injury, and he could also challenge his career high of 89 assists from last season.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’ last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Edmonton’s last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’ last 6 games this season

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Edmonton’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    Kings vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

    Take Edmonton. The Kings are just 2-5 in their last seven games against the Oilers and have dropped 14 out of their last 20 games when playing in Edmonton. The Oilers, meanwhile, are 20-6 in their last 26 games overall, are 16-5 in their last 21 games at home and are 18-5 in their last 23 games against Western Conference foes.

    Kings vs. Oilers Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -154

