Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kings vs. Oilers series could come to its conclusion on Wednesday night when the teams play Game 5 at Rogers Place. With the Oilers listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 Los Angeles Kings (+160) at 064 Edmonton Oilers (-194); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ESPN

Kings vs. Oilers Game 5: Public Bettors Going back to Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Rittich stops 12 of 13 shots in Game 4 loss

David Rittich stopped 12 of 13 shots in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 4. Rittich got the start after Cam Talbot struggled in the first three games of the first-round series. Rittich was solid, though Game 4 was controlled by the Kings, who couldn’t find a goal against Stuart Skinner. Rittich was 13-6-3 with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 24 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old may get another chance to start in Game 5 on Wednesday, though the Kings are in must-win mode down 3-1 in the series.

McDavid logs power-play assist in 1-0 win

Connor McDavid logged a power-play assist in Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4. McDavid continues to be a big playmaker for the Oilers, with a goal and nine helpers through four playoff contests. He’s earned eight of his 10 points with the man advantage, with the Oilers vastly overpowering the Kings while a man up. McDavid has added 10 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating in the postseason while playing in his usual top-line role.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 Betting Trends:

Kings are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Edmonton

Oilers are 28-9 SU in their last 37 games at home

Kings are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Oilers are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games when playing at home against Los Angeles

Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Kings’ last five games overall, has cashed in four out of their last five conference tilts and is 4-1 in their last five games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Oilers’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against a Pacific Division foe and is 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday and is 5-1 in their last six games playing as a favorite.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 Prediction: OVER 6.5