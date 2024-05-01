Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Kings vs. Oilers

    The Kings vs. Oilers series could come to its conclusion on Wednesday night when the teams play Game 5 at Rogers Place. With the Oilers listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    063 Los Angeles Kings (+160) at 064 Edmonton Oilers (-194); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

    Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

    TV: ESPN

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 5: Public Bettors Going back to Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Rittich stops 12 of 13 shots in Game 4 loss

    David Rittich stopped 12 of 13 shots in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 4. Rittich got the start after Cam Talbot struggled in the first three games of the first-round series. Rittich was solid, though Game 4 was controlled by the Kings, who couldn’t find a goal against Stuart Skinner. Rittich was 13-6-3 with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 24 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old may get another chance to start in Game 5 on Wednesday, though the Kings are in must-win mode down 3-1 in the series.

    McDavid logs power-play assist in 1-0 win

    Connor McDavid logged a power-play assist in Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4. McDavid continues to be a big playmaker for the Oilers, with a goal and nine helpers through four playoff contests. He’s earned eight of his 10 points with the man advantage, with the Oilers vastly overpowering the Kings while a man up. McDavid has added 10 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating in the postseason while playing in his usual top-line role.

    Kings are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Edmonton

    Oilers are 28-9 SU in their last 37 games at home

    Kings are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Oilers are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games when playing at home against Los Angeles

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Kings’ last five games overall, has cashed in four out of their last five conference tilts and is 4-1 in their last five games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Oilers’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against a Pacific Division foe and is 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday and is 5-1 in their last six games playing as a favorite.

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com