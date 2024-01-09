Close Menu
    Kings vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: Will Tampa Continue to Own L.A.?

    Kings vs. Lightning

    Listed as slightly moneyline favorites for Tuesday night’s Kings vs. Lightning matchup, is Tampa Bay a sound investment for bettors at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    003 Los Angeles Kings (-108) at 004 Tampa Bay Lightning (-111); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

    Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Kings vs. Lightning: Public All over Bolts on Tuesday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Kings’ Talbot Can’t Buy a Win

    Cam Talbot made 30 saves on 34 shots in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Capitals. The back-and-forth contest was decided inside the final minute of the third period, as John Carlson’s point shot deflected off the skate of Phillip Danault and over Talbot’s shoulder. The netminder is 0-3-1 over his last four starts, but bad luck and a lack of goal support have been the biggest issues for him. Since the beginning of December, Talbot sports a 2.37 GAA and .914 save percentage but has just a 4-5-2 record to show for it.

    Vasilevskiy’s Struggles Continue

    Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves on 26 shots in a 7-3 loss to Boston on Saturday. The game was a bit tighter than the score showed – Vasy was pulled when the score was 5-3 with about four minutes to go, but Jake DeBrusk fired the biscuit into the open basket at 16:34 to push the score to 6-3. Since the holiday break, Vasilevskiy is 1-4-0 in five starts with 18 goals allowed. The Bolts are in a bit of a tumble – they’re sitting outside the playoff picture right now. Vasilevskiy hasn’t been the player he was before his back surgery, but there is time for him to regain his form. Still, it many be wise to manage his playing time until he becomes more reliable.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 20 of Los Angeles’ last 28 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games against Los Angeles

    The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Los Angeles’ last 10 games against Tampa Bay

    Kings vs. Lightning NHL Prediction

    Take Tampa Bay. The Kings are just 1-11 in their last 12 games against the Lightning and have dropped seven straight in Tampa, FL. They’ve also lost five consecutive games overall and five straight non-conference games.

    On the other side, the Lightning have won five out of seven at home and 47 out of 65 against opponents from the Pacific Division. In their last six games when listed as the favorite, the Bolts are also 5-1.

    Kings vs. Lightning Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -111

