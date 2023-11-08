Kings vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Kings have yet to lose on the road this season. The Golden Knights have yet to lose at home. Something has to give on Wednesday night when these two teams meet at T-Mobile Arena. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Golden Knights matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

067 Los Angeles Kings (+110) at 068 Vegas Golden Knights (-132); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 7, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TNT

Kings vs. Golden Knights Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

Cam Talbot made 24 saves in a 5-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday. It was Talbot’s 29th shutout in the NHL and first with the Kings. He has won three straight games and is a remarkable 6-2-1 with a 2.14 GAA and .923 save percentage in nine games this season. The Kings’ system fits the 36-year-old netminder to a T. They play strong team defense and protect their netminder, which means Talbot won’t have to make big, acrobatic saves too often. He can just settle in the net and that’s a great fit with his calm demeanor. Talbot has been a great fantasy value so far, and as long as he remains healthy, he’s going to deliver you strong numbers.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

Shea Theodore registered an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Ducks. Theodore helped out on Jack Eichel’s second-period tally. This was Theodore’s second game in a row with an assist, and it also included his first even-strength point since Oct. 27. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, nine helpers, 34 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 contests. He should continue to play an important role in the Golden Knights’ top four and on the power play, where he has six of his 12 points.

Kings vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Trends

The Golden Knights are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Vegas is 13-2 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Los Angeles’ last 13 games against an opponent in the Western Conference.

The Kings are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

Kings vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 7-3 in the Kings’ last 10 games against the Golden Knights. The over has also cashed in 16 of Vegas’ last 22 games against Los Angeles. In the Kings’ last 14 games overall, the over is 10-4 and is 6-1 in the Golden Knights’ last seven games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

Kings vs. Golden Knights NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5