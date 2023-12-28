Kings vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Despite their recent struggles, will Vegas cash for bettors in Thursday night’s Kings vs. Golden Knights matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? The Golden Knights are currently favored on the moneyline, while the total sits at 6.5 goals.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 Los Angeles Kings (-106) at 064 Vegas Golden Knights (-113); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kings vs. Golden Knights Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the Sharks. Dubois has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 17-19. The center gave the Kings a 3-1 lead in the second period. Dubois is up to 14 points, 59 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 31 outings. Barring injuries to members of the top six, he’s likely to continue playing as the third-line center.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

William Karlsson dished a power-play assist in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Ducks. Karlsson’s enjoying a solid December with nine points (five on the power play) over 12 outings for the month. The center has 31 points (11 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 36 appearances this season. Karlsson’s on pace to top 25 goals and 60 points for the second time in his career, making him a solid fantasy play in standard formats.

Kings vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 5 games on the road

Los Angeles is 13-2 SU in its last 15 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Vegas’s last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Vegas’s last 5 games at home

Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. Even though the Golden Knights have struggled of late (they’re just 1-5 in their last six games), they’ve still won 15 out of their last 20 home games. They’ve also won 28 out of their last 40 conference games and have posted an 18-3 record in their last 21 games when playing at home on a Thursday.

Kings vs. Golden Knights NHL Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -113