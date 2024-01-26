Kings vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the over the best bet in Friday night’s Kings vs. Avalanche matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET from Ball Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 Los Angeles Kings (+122) at 024 Colorado Avalanche (-146); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 26, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kings vs. Avalanche: Bettors Love Colorado on Friday Night

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Talbot Can’t Shake Skid, Losses to Sabres

Cam Talbot stopped 32 of 37 shots in Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Sabres. After getting time for a mental reset following an eight-game skid, Talbot returned to the crease and gave up a two-goal lead. This was the third time in a row he’s given up five goals. His struggles are a product of the Kings’ overall slump, but Talbot has already started to lose playing time to David Rittich, and that trend seems likely to continue after another dud of a game. For the season, Talbot is at 14-12-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 31 games, but he’s been trending in the wrong direction for a month. The Kings begin a three-game road trip in Colorado on Friday.

Georgiev Stops 23 in win vs. Capitals

Alexander Georgiev stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday’s 6-2 victory over the Capitals. While Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs’ offense was the main story Wednesday, Georgiev did his part as well. He blanked Washington through the first two periods before ultimately allowing a pair of goals to Dylan Strome in the final frame. It’s the second straight win for the 27-year-old Georgiev. He improved to 26-11-2 with an .897 save percentage and 2.95 GAA this season. Georgiev will likely be back between the pipes at home Friday in a matchup with the Kings.

Kings vs. Avalanche Betting Trends:

Los Angeles are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games

Colorado are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games

Los Angeles are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against Colorado

Kings vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Kings’ last six games against the Avalanche and is 5-1 in their last six games at Ball Arena. On the other side, the over is 16-6 in the Avalanche’s 22 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games at home and has hit in 10 out of their last 11 games played in January.

Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction: OVER 6.5