Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

As the Carolina Hurricanes travel to Florida for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Florida Panthers, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the Panthers holding a 2-1 series lead after their thrilling 1-0 victory in Game 3, the pressure is mounting on the Canes to rebound and even the series on the road. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 26, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT/Max/truTV

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -190 moneyline favorites. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Love Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Carolina Hurricanes – Key to Success

Carolina’s resilience will be tested after a tough Game 3. While their defense has been solid throughout the playoffs, they’ve struggled to solve Sergei Bobrovsky, whose play has been the story of this series. Carolina will need to find ways to break through Bobrovsky’s stellar play in net, and this means taking advantage of any power-play opportunities and ensuring that they’re getting traffic in front of the Panthers’ goaltender. They’ve also been generating good chances but haven’t been able to capitalize on the high-danger opportunities. Look for Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas to take the lead offensively, with Brent Burns contributing on the back end.

In Game 4, Carolina’s team defense, which has been one of the best in the league all year, will need to continue to shut down Florida’s transition game. The Panthers have been opportunistic, so limiting turnovers and maintaining a disciplined defensive structure will be key for the Canes.

Florida Panthers – Riding the Wave

The Panthers have been on a magical run, and Bobrovsky’s goaltending has been the backbone of it. After a shutout in Game 3, the Panthers will look to continue riding their hot streak, leaning on Bobrovsky’s experience and elite-level play. Matthew Tkachuk continues to be the emotional leader for Florida, and his physical style will be crucial in Game 4. Expect Tkachuk to get under the skin of Carolina’s players, trying to force them into taking penalties or getting off their game.

Florida’s offense, led by Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, and Anton Lundell, will need to generate more consistent pressure on the Canes’ defense. While they’ve had some timely goals, getting more pucks to the net and capitalizing on Carolina’s mistakes will be vital in extending their series lead.

The Panthers have been excellent in close games this postseason, and their physical play, combined with Bobrovsky’s hot hand, makes them a tough opponent. Florida needs to stay out of the penalty box, though, as Carolina’s power play can strike at any moment.

Key Matchup: Goaltending

The battle between the pipes is the story of this series. Frederik Andersen and Bobrovsky have been outstanding, with both goaltenders stepping up in key moments. Game 4 will likely come down to who can make the timely saves in crucial moments, especially in a game that might be as tight as the others in this series.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 4 Betting Prediction

The Hurricanes will come out with urgency after dropping Game 3. Carolina’s depth is undeniable, and they’ll be eager to respond, knowing how important it is to even the series. However, Florida’s home ice advantage and Bobrovsky’s stellar play are hard to ignore.

Expect another tight, low-scoring affair, but in the end, the Panthers will squeak out a victory in overtime, thanks to a late-game hero like Tkachuk or Verhaeghe, who will capitalize on a small mistake from Carolina. It’ll be a gut-wrenching loss for the Canes, but they’ll remain alive, heading back home for Game 5.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction: UNDER 5.5