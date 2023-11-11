    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Hurricanes vs. Lightning

    With the game essentially set as a pick’em from a moneyline standpoint and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Hurricanes vs. Lightning matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Tampa, FL.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Carolina Hurricanes (-110) at 042 Tampa Bay Lightning (-110); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

    Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

    Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

    Antti Raanta will get the starting nod in Florida on Friday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports. Raanta will make his third straight start as he continues shouldering the load in Frederick Andersen’s (illness) absence. Raanta has earned three straight wins, including his 20-save shutout Oct. 27 against the Sharks. During that stretch, he’s posted a .924 save percentage. However, his season mark still sits at .877 through six appearances.

    Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

    Nikita Kucherov scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.\ His point streak now stands at four games and 12 points (including a four-game, five-goal streak). Kucherov is showing a level of dominance on the ice that has him back in the early Hart trophy conversation. He has 23 points, including 11 goals, in 14 games.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina’s last 13 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 8 games

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games when playing at home against Carolina

    Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has cashed in 10 out of the Hurricanes’ last 14 games against the Lightning. If you expand this trend to the last 22 games, the under has hit in 16 out of Carolina’s last 22 games against Tampa. The under is also 6-2 in the Hurricanes’ last eight games overall and is 10-3 in the Lightning’s last 13 games when playing at home against Carolina.

    Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com