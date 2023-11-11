Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the game essentially set as a pick’em from a moneyline standpoint and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Hurricanes vs. Lightning matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Tampa, FL.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

041 Carolina Hurricanes (-110) at 042 Tampa Bay Lightning (-110); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

Antti Raanta will get the starting nod in Florida on Friday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports. Raanta will make his third straight start as he continues shouldering the load in Frederick Andersen’s (illness) absence. Raanta has earned three straight wins, including his 20-save shutout Oct. 27 against the Sharks. During that stretch, he’s posted a .924 save percentage. However, his season mark still sits at .877 through six appearances.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Nikita Kucherov scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.\ His point streak now stands at four games and 12 points (including a four-game, five-goal streak). Kucherov is showing a level of dominance on the ice that has him back in the early Hart trophy conversation. He has 23 points, including 11 goals, in 14 games.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina’s last 13 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 8 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games when playing at home against Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in 10 out of the Hurricanes’ last 14 games against the Lightning. If you expand this trend to the last 22 games, the under has hit in 16 out of Carolina’s last 22 games against Tampa. The under is also 6-2 in the Hurricanes’ last eight games overall and is 10-3 in the Lightning’s last 13 games when playing at home against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5