Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 1 Prediction: Will Carolina open series with road win?

The Hurricanes and Capitals open their new series at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night in Washington D.C. With Carolina listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -122 moneyline favorites. The Capitals, meanwhile, are +108 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Love Washington

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Matchup Overview

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off for the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes as they visit the wild card Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series. Carolina closed the regular season on a tear, winning 8 of their last 10, while the veteran-led Capitals scratched their way into the postseason in a tight Eastern Conference race.

Season Series

Carolina dominated the regular-season matchup, going 3-0-1 against Washington, outscoring them 16-8 in those contests. The Canes’ speed and forecheck proved overwhelming for Washington’s aging defense.

Carolina Hurricanes (1st in Metro)

Regular Season Record: 53-23-6 (112 pts)

Goals For/Game: 3.36 (9th) | Goals Against/Game: 2.58 (2nd)

Power Play: 24.5% (4th) | Penalty Kill: 86.2% (1st)

Key Players:

Sebastian Aho: The Hurricanes’ top center posted another stellar season (80+ points) and continues to be a two-way force.

Andrei Svechnikov: Healthy this postseason, he brings physicality and scoring.

Frederik Andersen/Pyotr Kochetkov: The goaltending tandem was excellent all year; look for Andersen to start Game 1.

Jaccob Slavin & Brent Burns: Defensive anchors against Washington’s top line.

X-Factor: Carolina’s team speed and depth—they roll four effective lines and don’t rely on any one superstar to drive the offense.

Washington Capitals (WC2)

Regular Season Record: 40-33-9 (89 pts)

Goals For/Game: 2.83 (23rd) | Goals Against/Game: 3.14 (18th)

Power Play: 18.7% (19th) | Penalty Kill: 78.5% (21st)

Key Players:

Alex Ovechkin: The 39-year-old sniper still finished with 32 goals and remains dangerous on the power play.

Dylan Strome: Quietly a key playmaker down the stretch.

Charlie Lindgren: Expected to get the start in net, he’s been streaky but had a few big games late in the year.

John Carlson: Will be leaned on heavily on the back end and special teams.

X-Factor: Can the Caps’ veteran core summon another run, or will Carolina’s pace prove too much?

What to Watch

Special Teams Battle: Carolina’s top-tier PK and PP units could be decisive against a middling Capitals group.

Goaltending Duel: Lindgren needs to steal a game early for Washington to have a chance; Carolina’s defensive structure gives their goalies plenty of support.

Physicality: Expect a chippy series—Washington may try to wear down the Hurricanes with heavy hits.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 1 Betting Prediction

Carolina’s speed and structure should give them the early edge, especially if they control zone time and avoid penalty trouble. Washington needs to weather the early storm and hope Ovechkin can convert on the man advantage.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 1 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -125