Golden Knights vs. Wild Prediction: Will Vegas cover on puckline?

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-20-8) are set to face the Minnesota Wild (40-26-5) tonight at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Wild matchup?
Game Matchup & Betting Odds
Vegas Golden Knights (-190) at Minnesota Wild (+160); o/u 5.5
8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN
TV: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs. Wild Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas
As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.
Team Performance
Vegas Golden Knights: Currently leading the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights have won their last three games, defeating the Bruins, Red Wings, and Lightning, and scoring a total of 15 goals in these matches. Sportsbooks favor Vegas with moneyline odds around -185.
Minnesota Wild: The Wild hold a solid record and are positioned in the Central Division. They are considered underdogs for this matchup, with moneyline odds approximately at +163.
Key Players:
Matthew Boldy (Wild): Leading the Wild with 23 goals, 37 assists, and 60 points this season.
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights): A pivotal player for Vegas, Eichel’s performance will be crucial in this game.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Betting Prediction
Considering the Golden Knights’ recent form and offensive strength, they are likely to secure a victory in this matchup. However, the Wild’s home advantage and key players like Matthew Boldy could make for a competitive game.
Given how the Golden Knights have won eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, I’m backing Vegas -1.5 (+145) at Bovada.lv. The Golden Knights are on a three-game winning streak and are now 6-4 in their last 10 games.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -1.5 (+145)