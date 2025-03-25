Golden Knights vs. Wild Prediction: Will Vegas cover on puckline?

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-20-8) are set to face the Minnesota Wild (40-26-5) tonight at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Wild matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vegas Golden Knights (-190) at Minnesota Wild (+160); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Wild Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance

Vegas Golden Knights: Currently leading the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights have won their last three games, defeating the Bruins, Red Wings, and Lightning, and scoring a total of 15 goals in these matches. Sportsbooks favor Vegas with moneyline odds around -185. ​

Minnesota Wild: The Wild hold a solid record and are positioned in the Central Division. They are considered underdogs for this matchup, with moneyline odds approximately at +163.

Key Players:

Matthew Boldy (Wild): Leading the Wild with 23 goals, 37 assists, and 60 points this season. ​

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights): A pivotal player for Vegas, Eichel’s performance will be crucial in this game.​

Golden Knights vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Considering the Golden Knights’ recent form and offensive strength, they are likely to secure a victory in this matchup. However, the Wild’s home advantage and key players like Matthew Boldy could make for a competitive game.​

Given how the Golden Knights have won eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, I’m backing Vegas -1.5 (+145) at Bovada.lv. The Golden Knights are on a three-game winning streak and are now 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -1.5 (+145)