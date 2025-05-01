Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 6 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

Will Vegas close out its series with Minnesota when the Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 6 matchup drops the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night?

Game Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights (-158) at Minnesota Wild (+139)

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -158 moneyline favorites. The Wild, meanwhile, are +139 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the series 3–2 against the Minnesota Wild. After a commanding 4–0 shutout in Game 4, Vegas stumbled in Game 5, allowing Minnesota to stay alive with a 4–2 victory. The Wild capitalized on early opportunities, netting three goals in the first period, a feat that highlighted Vegas’s ongoing struggles in opening frames. The Golden Knights have been outscored 5–2 in first periods throughout the series, indicating a need for stronger starts.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Duel

Marc-André Fleury, the 40-year-old veteran for Minnesota, has shown resilience despite a challenging Game 5, where early goals against him set the tone for the loss. His experience and leadership remain invaluable as the Wild face elimination . On the other side, Vegas’s goaltending has been a strong point, with the team allowing just 2.6 goals per game during the regular season, ranking them among the top ten in the league.

Offensive Leaders

Vegas’s offense, averaging 3.32 goals per game, is spearheaded by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Eichel’s playmaking and Stone’s two-way play have been instrumental in creating scoring opportunities. Minnesota, despite missing star forward Kirill Kaprizov due to injury, has found contributions from players like Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway, who stepped up in Game 5.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 6 Betting Prediction

The Golden Knights have demonstrated resilience throughout the season, with a strong road record and a balanced offensive attack. However, their tendency to start games slowly has been a recurring issue. If Vegas can address their first-period challenges and leverage their depth, they have a solid chance to clinch the series in Game 6.​

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 6 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -165