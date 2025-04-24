Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Vegas rebound?

With the series shifting to Minnesota, what’s the best bet on the board for tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights at MInnesota Wild

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -144 moneyline favorites. The Wild, meanwhile, are +128 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the first-round series 2-0 after securing victories in Games 1 and 2. Game 1 was a 4-1 win, and Game 2 ended with a 3-2 overtime victory. The series now shifts to Minnesota, where the Wild will look to capitalize on home ice and avoid falling into a 3-0 deficit.​

Golden Knights: Riding High

Vegas enters Game 3 with momentum, having won both games in Las Vegas. Jack Eichel leads the team with 87 points this season and has been a key contributor in the playoffs. The Golden Knights’ offense has been potent, averaging 3.34 goals per game, ranking 5th in the NHL. Their power play is also effective, converting at 28.34%, placing them 2nd in the league.

Wild: Seeking a Spark

Minnesota faces an uphill battle after dropping the first two games on the road. The Wild’s offense has struggled, averaging just 2.74 goals per game, 25th in the NHL. Kirill Kaprizov, returning from injury, has been a bright spot, but the team needs more consistent scoring to challenge the Golden Knights.

Key Matchups

Eichel vs. Wild Defense: Jack Eichel’s playmaking ability will test Minnesota’s defensive unit.​

Kaprizov’s Impact: Kirill Kaprizov’s performance is crucial for the Wild’s offensive success.​

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Goaltending Battle: The performance of both goaltenders will significantly impact the game’s outcome.​

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 3 Prediction

Even though Vegas fell at home in Game 2, I like the Golden Knights to rebound. That was the first time the Wild defeated the Golden Knights since February 12, 2024 (a span of seven games). In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Golden Knights are 8-2. They’ve also won six out of their last 10 games entering play tonight.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 3 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -144