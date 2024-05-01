Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Golden Knights vs. Stars series shifts back to Dallas on Wednesday night for Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the series now tied at two games apiece, what’s the top play tonight from American Airlines Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

061 Vegas Golden Knights (+130) at 062 Dallas Stars (-156); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5: Public Bettors Backing Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Eichel scores a goal on three shots

Jack Eichel scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4. Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the second period, but their offense stalled out there. The 27-year-old is riding an eight-game point streak, which includes three goals and three helpers over four playoff contests. The center remains a huge part of the Vegas offense and will look to get his team back on track in Wednesday’s Game 5.

Stars’ Seguin logs assists in back-to-back games

Tyler Seguin logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday’s 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4. Seguin helped out on a Wyatt Johnston equalizer in the second period. This was Seguin’s second helper in as many contests, and he’s added 11 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over four playoff games. The 32-year-old seems to be clicking well on the third line with Evgenii Dadonov and Joe Pavelski, though they’ll likely only be relied on for depth scoring going forward.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 21 of Dallas’ last 30 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Vegas’ last 13 games when playing on the road against Dallas

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Dallas’ last 15 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Vegas’ last 10 games when playing as the underdog

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. Despite dropping their two games at home, the Golden Knights are still 6-2 in their last eight games versus the Stars and are a perfect 5-0 in their last five games when playing at American Airlines Arena. Vegas is also 5-2 in its last seven games against an opponent from the Central Division and has won six out of its last eight games when the calendar flips to May.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +130