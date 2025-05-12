Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4 Prediction: Will matchup turn high-scoring?

The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal series on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers currently lead the best-of-seven series 2–1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 12, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -131 moneyline favorites. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are +116 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 7 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

Vegas Game 1: The Oilers secured a 4–2 victory, establishing an early series lead.

Vegas Game 2: Edmonton extended their advantage with a 5–4 overtime win.

Edmonton Game 3: The Golden Knights responded with a dramatic 4–3 win, highlighted by Reilly Smith’s game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Key Storylines

Golden Knights’ Resilience: Despite trailing 2–0 in the series, Vegas demonstrated tenacity in Game 3. However, injuries to key players, including Mark Stone, who left Game 3 with an upper-body injury, pose challenges.

Oilers’ Offensive Prowess: Edmonton’s dynamic duo, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, continue to be offensive threats. The Oilers have controlled 56.72% of high-danger chances at 5-on-5 through the first three games.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 6-3-1 in the Oilers’ last 10 games overall. While the over only cashed once in this series (Game 3), the two teams have scored at least six goals in every matchup thus far. Even with Vegas’ elite defense, Edmonton can score on any opponent.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4 Prediction: OVER 7