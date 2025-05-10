Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 3 Playoff Prediction: Will over cash?

The Western Conference semifinal series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers continues on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers lead the series 2–0, with both victories showcasing their offensive prowess. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -135 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +195 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmonton Oilers

Key Players:

Leon Draisaitl: Leads the playoffs with 13 goals in 8 games, including multiple power-play goals.

Connor McDavid: Has recorded six consecutive multi-point games, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive output.

Team Strengths:

High-powered offense with a potent power play.

Strong home-ice advantage, winning 11 of their last 13 home games.

Vegas Golden Knights

Key Players:

Adin Hill: Stepped in as a reliable goaltender after Laurent Brossoit’s injury, leading the team to a crucial Game 3 victory.

Jack Eichel: Continues to be a consistent offensive contributor.

Team Strengths:

Depth scoring across all four lines.

Resilient team play, capable of bouncing back after setbacks.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Prediction

The Oilers’ offensive firepower, led by Draisaitl and McDavid, combined with their strong home performance, gives them the edge in this matchup. However, the Golden Knights’ depth and resilience make them a formidable opponent. I love the over tonight in Edmonton.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 3 Prediction: OVER 5.5