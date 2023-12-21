Golden Knights vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds & Prediction

Is the over in Thursday night’s Golden Knights vs. Lightning matchup the best bet on the board? The puck will drop from Amalie Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Vegas Golden Knights (+100) at 050 Tampa Bay Lightning (-120); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

Jack Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. Eichel tallied late in the third period, which sufficed only to keep his point streak alive at 11 games. During that span, he has seven tallies and 10 assists. For the season, the superstar has 15 goals, 22 helpers, 139 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances. He’s been excellent for season-long fantasy managers, and he’s worth the investment in DFS when the Golden Knights have a favorable matchup.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Steven Stamkos notched three assists in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over St. Louis. Stamkos has been on quite a run of late — he now has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his last three games. The 33-year-old winger is up to 15 goals and 34 points through 30 contests this season after surpassing the 80-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’s last 5 games

Vegas is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing Vegas

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games at home

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 4-1 in the Golden Knight’s last five games against the Lightning. The over is also 8-3 in Vegas’ last 11 games overall, which includes a perfect 7-for-7 in the Golden Knights’ last seven contests. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Lightning’s last 10 games and if you expand even more, the over is 16-6 in Tampa Bay’s last 22 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5