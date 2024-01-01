Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Golden Knights vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Golden Knights vs. Kraken

    The Golden Knights vs. Kraken contest will be the lone NHL matchup on New Year’s Day, with the two teams square off in a Winter Classic at 3:00 p.m. ET. Will the Kraken listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart play this afternoon at T-Mobile Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    037 Vegas Golden Knights (-140) at 038 Seattle Kraken (+116); o/u 5.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    TV: truTV/TNT

    Golden Knights vs. Kraken Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

    Alex Pietrangelo recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Kings.

    Pietrangelo went six games without a point before assisting on William Karlsson’s tally Thursday. The drought was Pietrangelo’s second of five or more contests this year — he’s been a little less consistent than fantasy managers would expect . The defenseman has 15 points, 77 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 32 outings overall while playing in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit.

    Seattle Kraken DFS SPIN

    Joey Daccord stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

    Daccord gave up a short-handed goal after the Kraken fumbled the clearing attempt following a rush, and Travis Konecny banked a shot in. After that, Daccord bricked up the net and allowed the Kraken to make a comeback. This was Daccord’s third straight win, and he’s allowed just four goals on 105 shots in that span. He improved to 8-5-8 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 22 outings overall. He’ll likely get the nod for Monday’s Winter Classic versus the Golden Knights.

    Vegas is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Seattle

    Vegas is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Seattle

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games

    Seattle is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 4-1 in their last five games versus the Kraken. If you expand that number out to the last nine meetings between these two teams, Vegas is 8-1 against Seattle.

    The Golden Knights are also 29-12 in their last 41 conference games, which includes a 5-1 mark over their last six contests against Western Conference foes. Vegas is 4-1 in its last five games against an opponent from the Pacific Division matchup as well.

    On the other side, the Kraken are just 4-11 in their last 15 games when listed as the underdog. They’re also 2-5 in their last seven games when playing at home on a Monday.

    Golden Knights vs. Kraken NHL Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -140

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com