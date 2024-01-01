Golden Knights vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden Knights vs. Kraken contest will be the lone NHL matchup on New Year’s Day, with the two teams square off in a Winter Classic at 3:00 p.m. ET. Will the Kraken listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart play this afternoon at T-Mobile Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Vegas Golden Knights (-140) at 038 Seattle Kraken (+116); o/u 5.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: truTV/TNT

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

Alex Pietrangelo recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Kings.

Pietrangelo went six games without a point before assisting on William Karlsson’s tally Thursday. The drought was Pietrangelo’s second of five or more contests this year — he’s been a little less consistent than fantasy managers would expect . The defenseman has 15 points, 77 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 32 outings overall while playing in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit.

Seattle Kraken DFS SPIN

Joey Daccord stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Daccord gave up a short-handed goal after the Kraken fumbled the clearing attempt following a rush, and Travis Konecny banked a shot in. After that, Daccord bricked up the net and allowed the Kraken to make a comeback. This was Daccord’s third straight win, and he’s allowed just four goals on 105 shots in that span. He improved to 8-5-8 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 22 outings overall. He’ll likely get the nod for Monday’s Winter Classic versus the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken NHL Betting Trends

Vegas is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Seattle

Vegas is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Seattle

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games

Seattle is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 4-1 in their last five games versus the Kraken. If you expand that number out to the last nine meetings between these two teams, Vegas is 8-1 against Seattle.

The Golden Knights are also 29-12 in their last 41 conference games, which includes a 5-1 mark over their last six contests against Western Conference foes. Vegas is 4-1 in its last five games against an opponent from the Pacific Division matchup as well.

On the other side, the Kraken are just 4-11 in their last 15 games when listed as the underdog. They’re also 2-5 in their last seven games when playing at home on a Monday.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken NHL Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -140