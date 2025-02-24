Golden Knights vs. Kings Prediction: Will Vegas win fourth consecutive game?

The Golden Knights (34-17-6) are set to face the Kings (30-17-7) tonight at 10:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Both teams are performing well this season, with the Golden Knights leading the Pacific Division and the Kings holding a strong home record of 18-3-2. With the game essentially a pick’em and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Kings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vegas Golden Knights (-105) at Los Angeles Kings (-115); o/u 5.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Kings Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Overview

Vegas Golden Knights Overview: The Golden Knights are on a three-game winning streak, recently defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-1. They average 3.28 goals per game and allow 2.70 goals against, ranking sixth in the NHL for both metrics. Key players include Jack Eichel, leading with 69 points in 56 games, and goaltender Adin Hill, who boasts a .903 save percentage. However, the team will be without defenseman Shea Theodore due to injury.

Los Angeles Kings Overview: The Kings have been consistent, especially at home. They recently secured a 5-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club. The team averages 2.87 goals per game and allows 2.54 goals against, ranking fifth in the league defensively. Offensive leaders include Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, each with 46 points this season. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper has a 2.22 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Betting Prediction

I’m backing Vegas tonight in L.A. The Golden Knights have won six out of their previous 10 meetings with the Kings and have also won two out of the last three meetings in this series. With road wins against New Jersey and Boston, as well as a home victory over the Canucks, Vegas has also won three straight games entering play tonight.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -105